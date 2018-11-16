Bundle up, commuters, it's a cold one

Good morning commuters!

I'm probably not the first to tell you this, but let me add my voice. Ottawa is often cold in January.

Now is one of those times.

If you're walking, biking or waiting for a bus — dress for it. Bring that stuff with you if you're driving. It would really be awful to break down in this weather.

A reminder as well that salt doesn't work when it's this cold, so those icy, slippery spots won't be affected.

Have a great day!