Roads and sidewalks slick after dusting of snow

Just enough snow fell overnight to hide the slippery spots and perhaps create some new ones.

Be careful where you step and be mindful of the risk of black ice

Workers clear ice and snow in front of the Ottawa International Airport on Monday, December 30, 2019. (Patrick Doyle/Canadian Press)

Good morning commuters!

Just enough snow fell overnight to hide the slippery spots and perhaps create some new ones, as there hasn't been much snow removal.

If part of your commute involves walking, careful where you step.

If part of your commute involves driving, there's a chance some of the lines on the road could be hidden along with any patches of black ice.

But really, this is the calm before the storm. It's going to get cold and then it's going to get mean this weekend.

Have a great day!

