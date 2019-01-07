Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Jan. 7
Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
In general, the holiday break is done and we should see a return to busy, normal traffic volumes today. With a stretch of Elgin Street closing to vehicles, the Centretown dynamic is worth watching. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Holy smokes, it's cold. I believe -15 C without the wind chill.

And they're calling for a dump of snow tonight.

Everyone is back to work and school today so expect it to be the busiest commute in several weeks.

Ice-cold Monday morning will give way to messy evening

There are some new construction-related things starting today.

For one, Elgin Street is now closed to vehicle traffic between Catherine and Somerset streets.

This is a long-term closure to completely remodel the street.

Cumberland Street is closed in Sandy Hill between Stewart and Wilbrod streets — something which could last until June.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

