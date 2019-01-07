Good morning commuters!

Holy smokes, it's cold. I believe -15 C without the wind chill.

And they're calling for a dump of snow tonight.

Everyone is back to work and school today so expect it to be the busiest commute in several weeks.

Ice-cold Monday morning will give way to messy evening

There are some new construction-related things starting today.

For one, Elgin Street is now closed to vehicle traffic between Catherine and Somerset streets.

This is a long-term closure to completely remodel the street.

Cumberland Street is closed in Sandy Hill between Stewart and Wilbrod streets — something which could last until June.

Have a great day!

