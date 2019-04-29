What are the local rules about electric vehicles and carpool lanes?

Good morning commuters!

It doesn't seem as cold as yesterday morning, but some of the back streets are certainly slippery.

I cut through residential Westboro this morning. It's a good thing so many of those intersections are all-way stops.

I had an email yesterday about electric vehicles (EVs) and access to HOV/carpool lanes.

It's a topic interesting to me because my wife and I have one (fun fact: both the main English and French traffic reporters at CBC Ottawa drive EVs).

In Quebec, these vehicles are allowed — even if it's driver-only — in areas where the signs indicate.

As I understand it, not all HOV lanes are marked as such. In some cases, perhaps those signs just haven't been updated yet.

There are several ferry services in Quebec which are free for EV drivers, by the way. None of them are in our area.

Cars disembark from the F.-A.-Gauthier ferry in Godbout, Que.. in this archival photo. It's one of six ferries in Quebec that gives free rides to green-plated vehicles. (Marc-Antoine Mongeau/Radio-Canada)

In Ontario, EVs can be driven in HOV lanes on 400-series highways and the QEW, even if there is only one person in the car.

HOV lanes are otherwise reserved for vehicles carrying two or more people.

It's important to note, in both provinces, these vehicles must have the right licence plates.

In other news, thanks to a recent private members' bill, Ontario drivers who park petroleum-powered vehicles in spots designated for electric cars may be fined $125.

The same penalty will apply to drivers of electric vehicles that park at a charging station but aren't using it.

I saw a few of those at Bayshore last week. And a big non-EV truck parked in a fast-charger on Somerset Street.

Cut that out.

Have a great day!