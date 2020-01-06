Slippery Monday sees manhole work start in Vanier
This isn't the busy season for construction, but there's some starting off Montreal Road today.
North River Road closed near Montreal Road for 6 weeks
Good morning commuters!
I'm alive — I haven't written one of these for a while because of Christmas and illness.
I think the whole city has been sick. Everyone except Andrew Foote, thank goodness. (Cheers for filling in for me).
This isn't the busy season for construction, but there's some starting in Vanier today.
Southbound North River Road closes today between Montreal Road and Selkirk Street until late February for construction.
They're rebuilding a manhole of some sort.
We had a dusting of snow overnight again, enough to hide the dog pee but also just enough to make it slippery out there.
Be careful in areas where there's been no salt.
Have a great day!
