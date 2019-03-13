Looking (mostly) on the bright side after another week of transit issues

Good morning commuters!

Yes, it's cold, but it's also Friday. Let that warm you up.

Yes, there are still issues with the lack of working LRT trains (11 are running today) meaning extra buses may be pulled from your preferred route, but the Rideau Canal Skateway has partially reopened.

Wouldn't it be great to find a way to make the Canal part of your commute?

Yes, it's technically still January, but the days are getting longer. All the way to June, in fact.

Yes, many of your friends have had a winter vacation, but Winterlude starts today.

Tans are temporary, but selfies with an Ice Hog last forever.

Why, it's an Ice Hog (or Ice Walrus, or whatever) from 1979! (cbc)

OK, enough positivity.

Yesterday I got an email from Ed, who says the unreliability of Ottawa's transit system has got him and his partner to the point where they decided to buy a new car:

"We cannot force change, but we can certainly take responsibility for our own health and happiness. That time has come.

We tried; we can only do so much. We have lost confidence in this system that must be reliable and self-supported.

Ottawa squandered an opportunity to be a city to which other municipalities would look for car-free, happy-city inspiration, and we blew it. Embarrassingly so.

The city can get away with not fulfilling its responsibilities, but our own daily responsibilities still must be met.

We tried to find a way to give latitude, time, and space to the revised yet very expensive and wholly unreliable public transportation system by trying to fit it in and around our lives, but that effort no longer works.

So, today, we've decided to get that new car and replace our 15-year-old clunker instead of replacing it with OC Transpo options."

Have a great day!*

*(awkward smile)