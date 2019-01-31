Good morning commuters!

As I write this at 6 a.m., there's just been a four-vehicle crash on the westbound Highway 174 near Cameron Street in Cumberland.

Six vehicles are stopped there — which will be joined by police and tow trucks before long.

That's a major tie-up on a single-lane arterial route and I can't figure out how this sort of thing happens.

In fact, it happens there quite a bit.

Are people following too closely?

Is someone distracted out there?

Someone being impatient and aggressive?

This is why I don't call these things accidents. They're so often totally preventable.

It's also a good time for me to remind you that it's a really smart idea to keep extra warm clothes in your vehicle in case this kind of thing happens to you.

It seems to me, there's a really good chance it will eventually.

Have a great day.

