Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Jan. 31
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
As I write this at 6 a.m., there's just been a four-vehicle crash on the westbound Highway 174 near Cameron Street in Cumberland.
Six vehicles are stopped there — which will be joined by police and tow trucks before long.
That's a major tie-up on a single-lane arterial route and I can't figure out how this sort of thing happens.
In fact, it happens there quite a bit.
Are people following too closely?
Is someone distracted out there?
Someone being impatient and aggressive?
This is why I don't call these things accidents. They're so often totally preventable.
It's also a good time for me to remind you that it's a really smart idea to keep extra warm clothes in your vehicle in case this kind of thing happens to you.
It seems to me, there's a really good chance it will eventually.
Have a great day.
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
