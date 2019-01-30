Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Jan. 30
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning, commuters!
There's been heaps of snow removal overnight — not sure how you folks sleep through that stuff, but I bet you're glad to have your street at least one lane wide again. Mine got plowed overnight for the first time in more than a week.
There's good and bad with snow removal. Obviously, it improves the flow of traffic and visibility for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians — but, it's also pretty messy.
Be careful in these areas, because it's probably pretty slippery. I'm still seeing people walking on the roads instead of the sidewalks this morning, because it's easier.
At least one of my co-workers skied to and from work yesterday.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
