Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Jan. 3
Live Blog

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Footprints in fresh-fallen snow in downtown Ottawa in March 2018. It's a similar picture this morning, with a few centimetres of white powder covering the ice that's built up the last few days. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

It's like a concentration game: do you remember where the ice was yesterday? It's hidden now under a fresh blanket of snow and waiting for your foot or wheels.

If this were a regular work week, it would be a rather dreadful commute.

But seeing as there's still no school buses and many people are off until Monday, I suspect we may just have ourselves to deal with.

Really, it's like these conditions + the lighter volume = get to work at the usual time today.

It sure is pretty though.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

