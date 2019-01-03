Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Jan. 3

Good morning commuters!

It's like a concentration game: do you remember where the ice was yesterday? It's hidden now under a fresh blanket of snow and waiting for your foot or wheels.

If this were a regular work week, it would be a rather dreadful commute.

But seeing as there's still no school buses and many people are off until Monday, I suspect we may just have ourselves to deal with.

Really, it's like these conditions + the lighter volume = get to work at the usual time today.

It sure is pretty though.

Have a great day!

