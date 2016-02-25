Skip to Main Content
Enjoy the last day of holiday-level traffic volumes
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

Enjoy the last day of holiday-level traffic volumes

Keep minding those wet roads, puddles and the grime it can fling onto your windows.

Keep minding wet roads, puddles and the grime it can fling onto your windows

Andrew Foote · CBC ·
A runner makes her way through slush on the Rideau Canal Pathway on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016. Temperatures rose above 0 C that morning, as they have to end this week. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Good morning commuters!

Doug is sick again today.

Yesterday was a bit of a weird one. Traffic volumes were lighter than normal along the lines of what you'd see on a weekend — except for the westbound Queensway during the afternoon rush, where it was what you'd expect on an average weekday.

Keep minding those wet roads, puddles and the grime it can fling onto your windows during another mild day. It all starts to freeze back up overnight. There could be fog too.

By Monday, schools will be back and holiday vacations will be done for all but a lucky few, ending these lighter commutes.

That's also the first weekday after OC Transpo's winter schedule change, which kicks in Sunday.

A broken water main at the corner of Walkley and Russell roads is still taking away the right-turn lane from eastbound Walkley.

Have a great day!

About the Author

Andrew Foote

CBC Reporter

Andrew Foote has been with the CBC since February 2013 after graduating from Carleton University. He can be reached at andrew.foote@cbc.ca or @amkfoote on Twitter.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.