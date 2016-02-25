Enjoy the last day of holiday-level traffic volumes

Good morning commuters!

Doug is sick again today.

Yesterday was a bit of a weird one. Traffic volumes were lighter than normal along the lines of what you'd see on a weekend — except for the westbound Queensway during the afternoon rush, where it was what you'd expect on an average weekday.

Keep minding those wet roads, puddles and the grime it can fling onto your windows during another mild day. It all starts to freeze back up overnight. There could be fog too.

By Monday, schools will be back and holiday vacations will be done for all but a lucky few, ending these lighter commutes.

That's also the first weekday after OC Transpo's winter schedule change, which kicks in Sunday.

A broken water main at the corner of Walkley and Russell roads is still taking away the right-turn lane from eastbound Walkley.

Have a great day!