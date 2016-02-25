Enjoy the last day of holiday-level traffic volumes
Keep minding wet roads, puddles and the grime it can fling onto your windows
Good morning commuters!
Doug is sick again today.
Yesterday was a bit of a weird one. Traffic volumes were lighter than normal along the lines of what you'd see on a weekend — except for the westbound Queensway during the afternoon rush, where it was what you'd expect on an average weekday.
Keep minding those wet roads, puddles and the grime it can fling onto your windows during another mild day. It all starts to freeze back up overnight. There could be fog too.
By Monday, schools will be back and holiday vacations will be done for all but a lucky few, ending these lighter commutes.
That's also the first weekday after OC Transpo's winter schedule change, which kicks in Sunday.
A broken water main at the corner of Walkley and Russell roads is still taking away the right-turn lane from eastbound Walkley.
Have a great day!
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.