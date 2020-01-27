How have the train shortage and bus changes affected you?
The city says the buses they're taking from regular service to provide this service are from higher-frequency routes. Have you noticed?
Trains are delayed and more than 100 buses taken off their routes because of it
Good morning commuters!
It's Tuesday, typically the busiest commute of the week in terms of volume.
Mostly everyone has school today, except those high school students writing exams and English public elementary parents in the Belleville area.
Elsewhere, all the school buses will be running.
There are special OC Transpo buses again today due to an ongoing lack of trains.
The city says the buses they're taking from regular service to provide this service are from higher-frequency routes.
But I'm wondering if anyone has noticed?
We're talking 50 morning buses and 75 afternoon buses today.
Has your bus been cancelled? Has this affected your regular bus service? How? Tell me via doug.hempstead@cbc.ca or via @cbcotttraffic on Twitter.
Have a great day!
