Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Jan. 28
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
It's freakishly cold this morning, though four degrees colder in the outskirts than it is downtown.
As such, no surprise that school buses are cancelled in Renfrew County due to the weather.
They don't want kids waiting for buses in the deep cold.
Schools remain open.
It's something to consider here as well — checking schedules to make sure you don't wait in the cold for long.
Bundle up, and even bring along extra warm clothes in your vehicle in case you break down.
It can happen — there was an overnight car fire on Highway 417, for example.
Have a great day!
