Fewer trains and shuffled buses in a puddle-filled capital
Dozens of OC Transpo bus routes are cancelled to run parallel to LRT
Good morning commuters!
It's warm out there again this morning, but that's not necessarily great news — especially for pedestrians. There are certainly some pretty challenging puddles.
I suppose those puddles are also challenges for drivers as well, at least those who care enough to slow down and not drench everything and everybody around them.
Anyway, there's lots of water because of snow melt, rain and frozen catch basins.
This has also been bad news for the Rideau Canal Skateway, which had to close as of Saturday night.
The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is also closed most of the day for a film shoot; it should be open between 1 and 2 p.m. during the break and after 4:30 or 5 p.m.
Lights! Camera! No public skating action on Rink of Dreams on Monday, Jan. 27. A film crew will be taking over the rink for a location shoot, but not to worry! Check out <a href="https://t.co/MObHae9EgJ">https://t.co/MObHae9EgJ</a> for another <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttCity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttCity</a> refrigerated rink near you! Learn more: <a href="https://t.co/swdLEfjTd5">https://t.co/swdLEfjTd5</a> <a href="https://t.co/MsftsHItVo">pic.twitter.com/MsftsHItVo</a>—@ottawacity
To top it all off, due to power issues over the weekend there are fewer trains again this morning.
OC Transpo is running those extra buses at peak times between Blair and downtown now (along with Hurdman) from the east and between Tunneys and downtown from the west.
- Weekend LRT power problems to affect Monday commute
- 1 more warmer day in the region before a dip back to normal
Dozens of bus trips across the city have been cancelled in the morning and afternoon rush to free up those buses.
Many high schoolers are starting exams today, so there should be fewer of them around.
Have a great day!
