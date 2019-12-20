Fewer trains and shuffled buses in a puddle-filled capital

About 40 different routes are affected by today's cancellations, including the 25. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

It's warm out there again this morning, but that's not necessarily great news — especially for pedestrians. There are certainly some pretty challenging puddles.

I suppose those puddles are also challenges for drivers as well, at least those who care enough to slow down and not drench everything and everybody around them.

Anyway, there's lots of water because of snow melt, rain and frozen catch basins.

This has also been bad news for the Rideau Canal Skateway, which had to close as of Saturday night.

The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is also closed most of the day for a film shoot; it should be open between 1 and 2 p.m. during the break and after 4:30 or 5 p.m.

Lights! Camera! No public skating action on Rink of Dreams on Monday, Jan. 27. A film crew will be taking over the rink for a location shoot, but not to worry! Check out <a href="https://t.co/MObHae9EgJ">https://t.co/MObHae9EgJ</a> for another <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttCity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttCity</a> refrigerated rink near you! Learn more: <a href="https://t.co/swdLEfjTd5">https://t.co/swdLEfjTd5</a> <a href="https://t.co/MsftsHItVo">pic.twitter.com/MsftsHItVo</a> —@ottawacity

To top it all off, due to power issues over the weekend there are fewer trains again this morning.

OC Transpo is running those extra buses at peak times between Blair and downtown now (along with Hurdman) from the east and between Tunneys and downtown from the west.

Dozens of bus trips across the city have been cancelled in the morning and afternoon rush to free up those buses.

Many high schoolers are starting exams today, so there should be fewer of them around.

Have a great day!

(OC Transpo)