Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Jan. 25
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
Nearly back to normal, I guess.
It should be a lighter commute today — not only is it Friday, but lots of elementary school students have a PD Day today.
On top of that, some high school students are doing exams and summatives starting today.
City crews have been doing heaps of snow removal overnight, so there should be fewer huge snowbanks around.
It was getting pretty dangerous downtown for pedestrians.
The snowbank has been cleaved in two. <a href="https://t.co/MuIpqxj1gA">pic.twitter.com/MuIpqxj1gA</a>—@amkfoote
We're not out of the woods in that regard just yet, though.
Yesterday also featured the added joy of navigating lagoon-like puddles.
Well, those are all frozen ponds now, so be on the look out for slippery spots.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
