Extra rush hour buses will run until the end of the month

An OC Transpo light rail train is seen heading towards downtown Ottawa Tuesday, January 21, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

OC Transpo riders getting into and out of the core during peak periods will have the choice of an LRT train or extra bus today and all next week.

The city said it planned to be back to 13 trains today, which is what it had been running before this week's shortage, but by 7 a.m. it said it was running with 12.

At any rate, the buses will continue to take passengers between Tunney's Pasture, Hurdman and the downtown core.

Same times as always: 7:30 to 9 a.m. into the core, 3 to 5:30 p.m. getting out.

Elsewhere, a fatal crash last night closed the eastbound Highway 401 in Brockville from about 6:15 p.m. yesterday until 7:30 a.m.

OPP say there may need to be lane restrictions later today to remove one of the trucks involved.

A glimpse at LeBreton Flats travel

In the future, the forecast calls for freezing rain tomorrow changing into snow.

It should start closer to Kingston, Ont., in the early morning and reach Ottawa in the afternoon, with the snow or rain lasting through the night in the capital.

And for the traffic reports of the WAY future, the National Capital Commission's LeBreton Flats master plan lays out some of how the transportation may work through the district as they build it up into the 2040s and 2050s.

You can skip to page 42 of the full report for details on that plan for "a fully urban lifestyle that provides for the daily needs of residents without requiring automobile travel," focusing on transit, biking and walking.

They envision bridges, underpasses and paths connecting to LRT stops, the Ottawa River and other streets and a "grand staircase" from Booth Street down to its aqueduct.

"The interior of the neighbourhood will include a network of narrow streets designed for slow vehicle speeds (i.e. 10 to 30 km/h)," says the report.

