3rd day of Special buses alongside the shorthanded LRT

Good morning commuters!

Put that flashlight down, I still have a migraine. As Genesis sang, keep it dark.

Thanks to Andrew Foote for filling in for me yesterday while I hid in my darkened basement bunker.

There will still be parallel buses today accompanying the LRT because at last update it had 12 working trains: still one train shy of what the city considers a full complement.

Not many compliments coming in either.

This morning between 7:30 and 9 a.m., special buses will run non-stop from Hurdman and Tunney's Pasture stations to downtown.

Buses from Hurdman's Stop B will serve the back of the Rideau Centre and all stops on Albert Street, ending at Bay Street.

Buses from Tunney's Pasture's Stop C will serve all stops on Slater Street between Bronson Avenue and Elgin Street, ending at Mackenzie King station.

(OC Transpo)

Here's the new map for the afternoon, still 3 to 5:30 p.m.

(OC Transpo)

At least it's warmer out there (though it's caused the Canal to close to skaters from Bank to Bronson) and one day to go before Friday.

Have a great day!