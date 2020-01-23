Skip to Main Content
3rd day of Special buses alongside the shorthanded LRT
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

3rd day of Special buses alongside the shorthanded LRT

At last update, the city and its 12 working trains are still short of what it needs to stay on schedule.

The Rideau Canal Skateway is closed from Bank to Bronson

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
A Special bus from Tunney's Pasture station to downtown Ottawa makes a stop on Slater Street Jan. 22, 2020. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Put that flashlight down, I still have a migraine. As Genesis sang, keep it dark.

Thanks to Andrew Foote for filling in for me yesterday while I hid in my darkened basement bunker.

There will still be parallel buses today accompanying the LRT because at last update it had 12 working trains: still one train shy of what the city considers a full complement.

Not many compliments coming in either.

This morning between 7:30 and 9 a.m., special buses will run non-stop from Hurdman and Tunney's Pasture stations to downtown.

Buses from Hurdman's Stop B will serve the back of the Rideau Centre and all stops on Albert Street, ending at Bay Street.

Buses from Tunney's Pasture's Stop C will serve all stops on Slater Street between Bronson Avenue and Elgin Street, ending at Mackenzie King station.  

(OC Transpo)

Here's the new map for the afternoon, still 3 to 5:30 p.m.

(OC Transpo)

At least it's warmer out there (though it's caused the Canal to close to skaters from Bank to Bronson) and one day to go before Friday.

Have a great day!

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

