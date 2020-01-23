3rd day of Special buses alongside the shorthanded LRT
The Rideau Canal Skateway is closed from Bank to Bronson
There will still be parallel buses today accompanying the LRT because at last update it had 12 working trains: still one train shy of what the city considers a full complement.
This morning between 7:30 and 9 a.m., special buses will run non-stop from Hurdman and Tunney's Pasture stations to downtown.
Buses from Hurdman's Stop B will serve the back of the Rideau Centre and all stops on Albert Street, ending at Bay Street.
Buses from Tunney's Pasture's Stop C will serve all stops on Slater Street between Bronson Avenue and Elgin Street, ending at Mackenzie King station.
Here's the new map for the afternoon, still 3 to 5:30 p.m.
At least it's warmer out there (though it's caused the Canal to close to skaters from Bank to Bronson) and one day to go before Friday.
