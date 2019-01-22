Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Jan. 22

Good morning commuters!

Well, at least this is the last day of the current cold snap.

I'm wearing short sleeves just to make it angry.

There are more school bus cancellations this morning — just not in Ottawa or Gatineau.

However, yesterday there were about 100 routes running late here in the capital and kids had to wait longer than usual in the cold.

Make sure they're bundled for survival instead of fashion this morning, just in case that happens again.

Same goes for OC Transpo users.

You know what else happened yesterday? About 120 collisions in Ottawa — excluding the unreported ones and the ones the OPP and RCMP took care of.

So, even the folks who drive should throw some extra warm clothes in the back of the vehicle just in case the trip to and from work has an unscheduled stop on the shoulder or ditch.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.