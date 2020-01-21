Chewing up snow banks can leave slippery spots
There are fewer school buses and more OC Transpo buses today
Good morning commuters!
Another cold one, if you ask me.
The weather, not a beer. It's a bit early.
There was some major snow removal happening overnight, so be on the lookout for fresh slippery spots.
Some places our morning crew noticed: Carling Avenue in Michele Heights and Britannia, downtown on MacLaren and Slater streets as well as along Richmond Road through Westboro and Hintonburg.
- These eastern Ontario schools are closed today for strikes
- Ottawa's LRT train shortage means delays, crowds, extra rush hour buses
There will be fewer school buses again today due to more one-day strikes.
This time transportation has been cancelled to all English Catholic schools, for public schools in Renfrew County and English public schools in the Belleville area.
Transportation is still running to all OCDSB (English public) schools.
There are also extra buses doubling up parts of the LRT line today due to enough trains having been taken out of service for repairs.
Have a great day!
