20+ cm of weekend snow still being taken away
Fewer school buses again today because of a strike
Good morning commuters!
Between shovelling three driveways and hunting down a runaway Greenbelt Labradoodle on the weekend, I'm pretty darned sore this morning.
There's lots of crunchy, ineffective salt down and around.
It's kind of too cold for that stuff to work.
Crews were still doing snow removal of the more than 20 centimetres that fell this weekend when I was driving in after 4 a.m.
Got an update from snow operations, and glad to see that snow removal is scheduled to get underway starting tomorrow. Crews are out clearing bus stops and corners, I’ve heard from quite a few folks today that they woke up to plowed sidewalks (I did!). Clean-up is in full force!—@JLeiper
At least it will be sunny today.
And there will be many fewer school buses thanks to another one-day teacher and education worker strike.
- Week should warm after bitter beginning
- English public elementary schools close today for teachers' strike
The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) says transportation has been cancelled to OCDSB (English public) elementary and intermediate schools, including Grade 7 and 8 at Grades 7 to 12 schools.
Transportation is still running to all OCDSB secondary schools and English Catholic schools (for today).
Have a great day!
