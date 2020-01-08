Skip to Main Content
20+ cm of weekend snow still being taken away
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

20+ cm of weekend snow still being taken away

There's lots of crunchy, ineffective salt down and around and many crews continuing cleanup.

Fewer school buses again today because of a strike

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
A plow scrapes Rideau Street in downtown Ottawa in January 2020. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Between shovelling three driveways and hunting down a runaway Greenbelt Labradoodle on the weekend, I'm pretty darned sore this morning. 

There's lots of crunchy, ineffective salt down and around.

It's kind of too cold for that stuff to work.

Crews were still doing snow removal of the more than 20 centimetres that fell this weekend when I was driving in after 4 a.m.

At least it will be sunny today.

And there will be many fewer school buses thanks to another one-day teacher and education worker strike.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) says transportation has been cancelled to OCDSB (English public) elementary and intermediate schools, including Grade 7 and 8 at Grades 7 to 12 schools.

Transportation is still running to all OCDSB secondary schools and English Catholic schools (for today).

Have a great day!

