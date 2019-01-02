Good morning commuters!

It's bloody cold, but at least most of you don't work for the city and have to go fix a broken water main in this weather.

Others do — northbound Merivale Road is closed and southbound Merivale is down to one lane between Shillington and Kirkwood avenues until it get fixed.

This has been an issue since yesterday afternoon.

Last few driving days on Elgin Street

Next week, the work on Elgin Street ramps up.

Beginning Jan. 7, Elgin will be closed to traffic from Somerset to Catherine streets.

Additionally, only one southbound lane will remain open along Elgin from Laurier Avenue to Somerset.

The northbound lane on Elgin will be closed from Somerset to Nepean Street.

On a happy note, the CBC Ottawa traffic Twitter account I manage (@cbcotttraffic) hit 20,000 followers over the New Year holiday.

Thank you very much!

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

