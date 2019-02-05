Happy (sloppy) new year for foot-powered commuters

Happy New Year commuters!

Doug is out sick today.

Many of the capital's streets are puddled up and this week's snow will keep melting today and tomorrow.

This will keep making it challenging to get around, particularly for people with mobility issues and also for those wanting to keep their feet dry.

Roads and main street sidewalks decent today, but there are lots of puddles to watch out for. Here are some selections from Centretown. <br><br>Warm day today means the 17 centimetres we got earlier this week will keep turning to slush, still covering some sidewalks. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttBike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttBike</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttWalk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttWalk</a> <a href="https://t.co/xXWcUNxCXW">pic.twitter.com/xXWcUNxCXW</a> —@cbcotttraffic

Roads are wet but decent for winter.

The Laurier Avenue and O'Connor Street bike lanes were looking good early this morning. A cyclist pedalled by me at 4:42 a.m. on O'Connor.

A glimpse of the O'Connor Street bike lane south of Somerset Street. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

There is a broken water main at the corner of Walkley and Russell Roads that's taken away the right-turn lane from Eastbound Walkley.

Have a great day!