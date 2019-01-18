Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Jan. 18
Good morning commuters!
There was a slight overnight dusting of snow — just enough to cover the icy spots and create some minor visibility issues.
Otherwise, it should be a decent commute, this being Friday.
That said, holy smokes. It's going to be cold.
- Snow, warmer temperatures in store Friday before frigid weekend
- Deep freeze to hit eastern Ontario, western Quebec
I saw a weather statement from Environment Canada yesterday afternoon saying the wind chill could bring the temperatures down to a feels-like -49 tonight in the Maniwaki area.
Dangerous stuff.
If walking, biking or waiting for a bus is part of your commute, make sure to bundle up.
It's a great idea to throw some extra winter clothes in your vehicle as well — you never know what could happen.
Have a great day!
