Good morning commuters!

There was a slight overnight dusting of snow — just enough to cover the icy spots and create some minor visibility issues.

Otherwise, it should be a decent commute, this being Friday.

That said, holy smokes. It's going to be cold.

I saw a weather statement from Environment Canada yesterday afternoon saying the wind chill could bring the temperatures down to a feels-like -49 tonight in the Maniwaki area.

Dangerous stuff.

If walking, biking or waiting for a bus is part of your commute, make sure to bundle up.

It's a great idea to throw some extra winter clothes in your vehicle as well — you never know what could happen.

Have a great day!

