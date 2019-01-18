Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Jan. 18
Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
OC Transpo buses roll down Slater Street, part of the bus-only Transitway, in January 2019. It's going to be a brutally cold wait for the bus this weekend once temperatures plummet tonight. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

There was a slight overnight dusting of snow — just enough to cover the icy spots and create some minor visibility issues.

Otherwise, it should be a decent commute, this being Friday.

That said, holy smokes. It's going to be cold.

I saw a weather statement from Environment Canada yesterday afternoon saying the wind chill could bring the temperatures down to a feels-like -49 tonight in the Maniwaki area.

Dangerous stuff.

If walking, biking or waiting for a bus is part of your commute, make sure to bundle up.

It's a great idea to throw some extra winter clothes in your vehicle as well — you never know what could happen.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

