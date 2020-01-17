Light morning commute after awful afternoon
Good morning commuters!
Shout out to the crews who worked through the night to get the LRT back up and running through St-Laurent station. That's one heck of a long, cold night.
Service resumed around 5 a.m.
But what a commute yesterday afternoon.
People crashing into each other. People crashing into things.
And just an awful sea of humanity at Hurdman station, where people heading both east and south had to switch to buses.
One woman was stuck in an elevator for more than a half hour with more than 12 people, emailing me for updates.
No doubt there's more than a few people who earned a "me day" today. Yesterday city officials were also asking people to stay home if they could.
The traffic volumes to start the morning commute certainly suggest that.
Have a great day!
