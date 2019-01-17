Good morning, commuters!

Andrew Foote is filling in for Doug Hempstead this morning, and Doug will be back in the afternoon.

There's no new construction to tell you about and no huge flags about the weather today, at least in terms of visibility and precipitation.

But at 5 a.m. it was –23 C, the coldest it's been in a year, and it's going to keep hovering around the –25 frostbite advisory mark through the weekend.

With temperatures this cold it's dangerous to get caught outside unprepared, so make sure you have warm clothes in your vehicle's emergency kit, and do a sweep around your vehicle to check for issues such as tires deciding to flatten overnight.

Have a great day!

