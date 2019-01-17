Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Jan. 17
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning, commuters!
Andrew Foote is filling in for Doug Hempstead this morning, and Doug will be back in the afternoon.
There's no new construction to tell you about and no huge flags about the weather today, at least in terms of visibility and precipitation.
But at 5 a.m. it was –23 C, the coldest it's been in a year, and it's going to keep hovering around the –25 frostbite advisory mark through the weekend.
With temperatures this cold it's dangerous to get caught outside unprepared, so make sure you have warm clothes in your vehicle's emergency kit, and do a sweep around your vehicle to check for issues such as tires deciding to flatten overnight.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
