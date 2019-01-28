Skip to Main Content
School buses cancelled for some local boards
STEO and CTSE have called off all their buses because of this morning's snow.

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
Many of today's cancellations are in rural eastern Ontario. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

The Upper Canada District School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario will not have school buses today because of the snow, though schools are open.

It's the same story for schools served by the Consortium de transport scolaire de l'Est.

Tri-Board says a few buses have been cancelled today that serve North Addington Education Centre, north of Napanee.

No other significant bus cancellations have been announced.

Needless to say, the commute will be a challenging one if you've become unaccustomed to the snow.

It's still falling lightly, but we got way less of it than the amount with which we were threatened.

I have no idea why I'm speaking like an oracle this morning.

It snowed less than they said it would a day or two ago.

But it still is nasty out there, so make sure you clean off your vehicle, leave early, leave extra space and give yourself longer to stop.

Have a great day!

