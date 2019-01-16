Good morning commuters!

It's not terribly cold now, but it is headed there — with a vengeance.

By this time tomorrow it will be brutal. 6 a.m.'s outlook is for -23 C, with a wind chill of -28.

The problem this morning is a bit of overnight freezing rain, which glazed a few things.

You may encounter some slippery spots and certainly many salty spots.

So make sure you have lots of windshield washer fluid.

There are snow squall watches in effect this morning for the Outaouais and alerts about the risk of heavy blowing snow in parts of the Upper Ottawa Valley, Bonnechere and Madawaska Valley.

Have a great day!

