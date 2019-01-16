Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Jan. 16
Follow Doug's Traffic blog for up-to-the-minute information on the situation
Good morning commuters!
It's not terribly cold now, but it is headed there — with a vengeance.
By this time tomorrow it will be brutal. 6 a.m.'s outlook is for -23 C, with a wind chill of -28.
The problem this morning is a bit of overnight freezing rain, which glazed a few things.
You may encounter some slippery spots and certainly many salty spots.
So make sure you have lots of windshield washer fluid.
There are snow squall watches in effect this morning for the Outaouais and alerts about the risk of heavy blowing snow in parts of the Upper Ottawa Valley, Bonnechere and Madawaska Valley.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.