Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Jan. 16
Live Blog

An OC Transpo bus has been involved in a major crash at Westboro Station, snarling rush hour traffic.

Follow Doug's Traffic blog for up-to-the-minute information on the situation

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
It will be icy and salty for the next few days as the temperature dips well into the minus 20s. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

It's not terribly cold now, but it is headed there — with a vengeance.

By this time tomorrow it will be brutal. 6 a.m.'s outlook is for -23 C, with a wind chill of -28.

The problem this morning is a bit of overnight freezing rain, which glazed a few things.

You may encounter some slippery spots and certainly many salty spots.

So make sure you have lots of windshield washer fluid.

There are snow squall watches in effect this morning for the Outaouais and alerts about the risk of heavy blowing snow in parts of the Upper Ottawa Valley, Bonnechere and Madawaska Valley.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

