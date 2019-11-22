Good morning commuters!

It's going to feel like a snow day out there this morning and this afternoon, at least from a traffic volume perspective.

Many students across the city have no school today, and that means no school buses.

Not only will there be fewer of those vehicles on the roads, but probably fewer cars as well.

Many parents will likely opt to just stay home with their kids today rather than arrange and/or pay for alternatives, if they can.

So expect a rare, quieter mid-week commute.

Have a great day!