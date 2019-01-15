Good morning commuters!

We finally won a break in the cold snap. It is most welcome.

I haven't included any of your traffic and commuter gripes recently and I've got a few to share.

Here's one from Karen about merging:

"I don't have too many gripes about traffic in general, but my biggest pain point is that Ottawa drivers do NOT seem to understand the difference between a merge and a yield.

The Airport Parkway is a battle I have to encounter EVERY single day.

Drivers attempting to M-E-R-G-E onto the Parkway have to struggle and are often cut off outright during this encounter.

It's especially concerning when the traffic is moving slowly, bumper-to-bumper and there will always be a JERK of a driver that will not let someone in front of them.

It literally throws off the whole 'Zippering' methodology that I feel should be used to keep the traffic moving at a normal pace.

I would love to see a big sign that looks like a giant zipper both at the on-ramp coming up from Hunt Club Road onto the northbound portion of the Parkway and the opposite end near Brookfield Road for the southbound portion.

I feel people just need an occasional refresher of what should be best practices when driving; to be honest, for a lot of us up there in age, it's been many decades since we last went to a driving course or looked at the driver handbook.

Let's introduce "Driving Aids'" in zones/areas where there is an issue; ones that do NOT become a distraction thereby making an existing problem worse."

Decent idea. Do you have one?

