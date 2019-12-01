Skip to Main Content
Some school buses won't be on Ottawa-area roads during 1-day strike
Some school buses won't be on Ottawa-area roads during 1-day strike

In general, it affects Ottawa and areas to the east and south, but not all students in those areas would be off.

English Catholic schools aren't affected this time

A student walks onto a bus in the Edmonton area late last year. 5 local boards are poised to be affected by the latest one-day walkout on Wednesday barring a last-minute deal. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Not so cold out there, but still pretty crunchy or slushy. Looks like miserable walking.

It's Tuesday, so expect traffic volumes to be high.

There should be fewer school buses tomorrow due to the planned one-day job action by teachers.

Barring a last-minute deal, the walkout will close all schools with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) and Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien.

The Upper Canada District School Board, which covers areas including Brockville and Smiths Falls, is cancelling classes for students in Grades 9 to 12, but younger students won't be affected.

Wednesday's walkout also affects some schools with the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est and the Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario.

In general, those last two boards won't have classes everywhere but Renfrew County and the Kingston area, as those were hit by the rotating strike last week.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario are not affected tomorrow.

Have a great day!

