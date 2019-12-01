Some school buses won't be on Ottawa-area roads during 1-day strike
English Catholic schools aren't affected this time
Good morning commuters!
Not so cold out there, but still pretty crunchy or slushy. Looks like miserable walking.
It's Tuesday, so expect traffic volumes to be high.
There should be fewer school buses tomorrow due to the planned one-day job action by teachers.
Barring a last-minute deal, the walkout will close all schools with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) and Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien.
- Here are some child-care options as Wednesday's teacher strike looms
- Parents brace for week of teacher walkouts, other job actions
The Upper Canada District School Board, which covers areas including Brockville and Smiths Falls, is cancelling classes for students in Grades 9 to 12, but younger students won't be affected.
Wednesday's walkout also affects some schools with the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est and the Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario.
In general, those last two boards won't have classes everywhere but Renfrew County and the Kingston area, as those were hit by the rotating strike last week.
The Ottawa Catholic School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario are not affected tomorrow.
Have a great day!
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.