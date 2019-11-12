Skip to Main Content
Clearing your vehicle of crusty slush chunks is crucial
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

If that stuff comes free of your roof or bumper and flies off, it could be nasty for drivers around you.

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
Brushing off a vehicle in downtown Ottawa Nov. 12, 2019. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

It's still pretty chilly, but the roads and sidewalks are definitely challenging with all the crusty snow and ice.

You'll want to be sure to clear your vehicles off before heading out this morning — if that stuff comes free and flies off it could be nasty.

Police are already tweeting about it.

The potential charge, in case you're wondering, is operating with an unsecured load.

No new construction today to warn you about, but I noticed something a bit weird on my trip to work.

Many of the lights which are normally set to "stay-green-unless-somebody-shows-up" mode were instead set to daytime settings.

I sat at a lot of red lights by myself this morning at 4:30 a.m. It was odd.

Either there was a night mode of some kind which wasn't activated in a bunch of places or the folks who monitor intersections were messing with me.

Have a great day!

