Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Jan. 11
Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Jan. 11

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
The wind chill is into the -30s this morning. You don't want to be caught in the cold if your vehicle breaks down. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

Forget everything I said before, today it's cold.

If you're commuting in a vehicle, throw some extra winter clothes in the back.

If walking, biking or waiting for a bus is part of your trip to work, bundle up.

One big traffic story today is happening south of the city along the Highway 401 corridor, going west from Cornwall to Tyendinaga near Belleville.

There is an Indigenous demonstration over the handling of the natural gas pipeline through Wet'suwet'en territory in B.C. which will see several vehicles driving slowly along the 401 starting at 6 a.m.

They'll converge on Tyendinaga from both directions, from as far away as London, Ont., and Montreal.

For people in Ottawa who plan to use the westbound 401 today, this could be a major issue.

Have a great day!

