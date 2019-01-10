Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Jan. 10

Good morning commuters!

It's a bit dire out there this morning — cold, windy, with blowing snow in front of you and fresh, fallen snow beneath you.

This spells crummy visibility on the highways and a challenging bike or walk downtown.

It's going to be slow, I'd say.

Crews fixed a broken water main on Maitland Avenue at Clyde Avenue early this morning, so the Route 50 bus is back to its normal route.

However, it doesn't seem Chamberlain Street has reopened between Kent and Bank streets after that broken water main from Tuesday night.

OC Transpo's Routes 101 and 103 are still detoured between Percy and O'Connor streets.

Have a great day!

