Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Jan. 10
Live Blog

Follow live traffic updates during Ottawa Morning from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and All In A Day from 3 to 6 p.m.

Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes

Doug Hempstead · CBC News ·
Snow should keep falling in Ottawa until mid-afternoon, with wind gusts up to 50 km/h. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

It's a bit dire out there this morning — cold, windy, with blowing snow in front of you and fresh, fallen snow beneath you.

This spells crummy visibility on the highways and a challenging bike or walk downtown.

It's going to be slow, I'd say.

Crews fixed a broken water main on Maitland Avenue at Clyde Avenue early this morning, so the Route 50 bus is back to its normal route.

However, it doesn't seem Chamberlain Street has reopened between Kent and Bank streets after that broken water main from Tuesday night.

OC Transpo's Routes 101 and 103 are still detoured between Percy and O'Connor streets.

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

