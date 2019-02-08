Good morning commuters!

There was overnight rain, so it's a bit messy out there.

In fact, the weather was bad enough up in the Ottawa Valley that they cancelled school buses again today in Renfrew County.

Schools remain open, but this is the sixth time in three weeks that buses have been cancelled there.

That's pretty epic.

There are also no buses in North Hastings and Lennox & Addington.

It's Friday, so I expect the commute to be a little lighter today.

The forecast calls for some pretty gusty weather, which will make the commute miserable for cyclists and walkers.

There could be visibility challenges if we get some snow along with the wind..

Have a great day!

