Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Feb. 8
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
There was overnight rain, so it's a bit messy out there.
In fact, the weather was bad enough up in the Ottawa Valley that they cancelled school buses again today in Renfrew County.
Schools remain open, but this is the sixth time in three weeks that buses have been cancelled there.
That's pretty epic.
There are also no buses in North Hastings and Lennox & Addington.
It's Friday, so I expect the commute to be a little lighter today.
The forecast calls for some pretty gusty weather, which will make the commute miserable for cyclists and walkers.
There could be visibility challenges if we get some snow along with the wind..
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.