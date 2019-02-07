Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Feb. 7
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
My wife's old CD collection is taking a beating — well, mostly the CD cases. Another day, another icy windshield.
Pretty slushy and slippery out there this morning. People have been sending me photos of their neighbourhood streets.Some pretty wild rides there, for sure. Here's two examples.
You can send me yours via doug.hempstead@cbc.ca
The hardest hit streets seem to be the local neighbourhood ones which saw little to no plows in the days before the thaw.
Meantime, the airport says operations are normal this morning, but there could be some service disruptions due to the freezing rain — not just here, but in Toronto.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.