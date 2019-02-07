Good morning commuters!

My wife's old CD collection is taking a beating — well, mostly the CD cases. Another day, another icy windshield.

Pretty slushy and slippery out there this morning. People have been sending me photos of their neighbourhood streets.Some pretty wild rides there, for sure. Here's two examples.

You can send me yours via doug.hempstead@cbc.ca

The hardest hit streets seem to be the local neighbourhood ones which saw little to no plows in the days before the thaw.

Meantime, the airport says operations are normal this morning, but there could be some service disruptions due to the freezing rain — not just here, but in Toronto.

Have a great day!

