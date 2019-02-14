Skip to Main Content
Weather adds to strike-cancelled school buses
Ottawa·TRAFFIC

Weather adds to strike-cancelled school buses

Buses are cancelled for all students in the UCDSB, the CDSBEO and the Kingston area.

Buses cancelled in the UCDSB, CDSBEO and Kingston area

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
A snow-clearing equipment operator gets some feedback while on the job in Ottawa Feb. 13, 2019. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

There's no school for all English elementary students today because of a rotating strike.

What's more, school buses are cancelled for all students in the Upper Canada District School Board, the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and the Kingston area due to the forecast of snow and freezing rain.

Looks like the tail end of the morning commute is when it could start getting dicey, with visibility affected.

The snow started falling in Ottawa at about 5:30 a.m. 

Have a great day!

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.