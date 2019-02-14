Weather adds to strike-cancelled school buses
Buses cancelled in the UCDSB, CDSBEO and Kingston area
Good morning commuters!
There's no school for all English elementary students today because of a rotating strike.
What's more, school buses are cancelled for all students in the Upper Canada District School Board, the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and the Kingston area due to the forecast of snow and freezing rain.
February 6 2020 Buses cancelled all day in Limestone DSB and in the east half of Algonquin and Lakeshore CDSB . (Frontenac and L&A Counties). Hastings Prince Edward Counties are running <a href="https://t.co/EDlqrwHUHB">pic.twitter.com/EDlqrwHUHB</a>—@triboardbus
Looks like the tail end of the morning commute is when it could start getting dicey, with visibility affected.
The snow started falling in Ottawa at about 5:30 a.m.
Have a great day!
