Good morning commuters!

Well, so much for Waterworld. I hope Kevin Costner has skates.

Ottawa is a frozen mess.

I bet there are many residential streets like mine: a bizarre and treacherous land of icy craters, semi-frozen pools and berms of crusted snow.

There will be some people whose vehicles simply won't be able to get around.

This is why the Canal was closed and all those Winterlude sculptures have been tarped over for safety around the city.

This is also why school buses are cancelled in the Kingston area, except for North Hastings. They're running everywhere else.

February 6 2019. Due to the forecast of ice pellets and freezing drizzle/ freezing rain beginning this morning in the region, busing (EXCEPT NORTH HASTINGS) will NOT be offered today. Schools remain open. <a href="https://t.co/e93goJdNed">pic.twitter.com/e93goJdNed</a> —@triboardbus

Yesterday, pedestrians had to Spiderman-hop their way around the city to avoid being splashed by vehicles.

Today they'd be well-advised to emulate 1960s-style zombies: walk with your arms out. Not in search of brains, but to brace yourself in case you fall.

Remember, zombies don't keep their hands in their pockets.

This one got weird, didn't it?

Ah, well.

Have a great day!

