Extra S1 bus service winding down

Good morning commuters!

There should be 13 LRT trains again this morning. Lucky number!

This means OC Transpo won't be taking any buses off regular routes to augment its supplementary S1 bus service.

There will still be some rush hour buses going between downtown and Hurdman, Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations, but those will come from the R1 buses that normally sit ready to go into action when there are problems with the train.

For this reason, OC hopes you choose the train instead of the S1.

OC Transpo’s transition away from extra S1 buses steps up today. Just 20 S1 buses (usually on standby) means none pulled from regular routes. <br><br>Passengers at Parliament station told the LRT is a better option than these buses. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttTraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/vlIIztuxrX">pic.twitter.com/vlIIztuxrX</a> —@amkfoote

Speaking of buses — specifically school buses — many are cancelled today because school is cancelled today for OCDSB and UCDSB elementary students (English public JK to Grade 8) due to teacher job action.

It's a bit colder this morning, but still above seasonal. Tomorrow could get messy.

Have a great day!