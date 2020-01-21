Skip to Main Content
Extra S1 bus service winding down
There should be 13 LRT trains again this morning, which means OC Transpo won't be taking any buses off regular routes to augment its supplementary S1 bus service.

'Special' buses run near Tunney's Pasture station Jan. 21, 2020 during an OC Transpo train shortage. There will be fewer of these S1 buses running today. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

There should be 13 LRT trains again this morning. Lucky number!

This means OC Transpo won't be taking any buses off regular routes to augment its supplementary S1 bus service.

There will still be some rush hour buses going between downtown and Hurdman, Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations, but those will come from the R1 buses that normally sit ready to go into action when there are problems with the train.

For this reason, OC hopes you choose the train instead of the S1.

Speaking of buses — specifically school buses — many are cancelled today because school is cancelled today for OCDSB and UCDSB elementary students (English public JK to Grade 8) due to teacher job action.

It's a bit colder this morning, but still above seasonal. Tomorrow could get messy.

Have a great day!

