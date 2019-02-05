Good morning commuters!

Say a prayer for the ice sculptures, and one for your trip to work.

When I was a kid, my dad had this awful 1976 Toyota Corolla.

By the early 80s it had some serious holes in the floor and my father eventually gave it to my brother to drive because he got tired of wearing rubber boots with a suit on his way to work.

Days like this remind me of that car. Today is no day for a Flintstone car.

It's wet and very slippery — so much so that school buses are cancelled all over the place.

There are vehicles in ditches, some up on their sides like on Highway 5 in Chelsea.

Mostly the issue is water: for example, at 6 a.m., the ramp from Eagleson Road to the eastbound Highway 417 was blocked because of standing water.

It's everywhere. King Edward Avenue is apparently bad as well.

Basically, try to remember the places in the city where you've seen big puddles before … they'll be huge there today. Eastbound West Hunt Club Road at Merivale Road is usually bad.

Richmond Road in Westboro is grim across from Rogers.

And, part of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway is closed near Bronson Avenue because someone hit a fire hydrant.

There are so many issues this morning.

Be careful.

Have a great day!

