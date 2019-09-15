LRT back on morning peak schedule for 1st time in more than 2 weeks

Good morning commuters!

Thirteen trains are running on the Confederation Line this morning, enough to keep it on schedule.

It's the first time the LRT is on schedule during the morning peak since Jan. 20.

Extra buses are still running along the LRT at peak times; the city's transit general manager John Manconi said last night how stable the train service is determines how long the extra buses will run.

It's still mild, but it should be a slower commute than yesterday. Monday seemed like a Super Bowl hangover day.

Today, due to provincewide teacher job action, OSTA says transportation is cancelled to all OCSB (English Catholic) schools and select programs, but transportation to all OCDSB (English Public) schools is unaffected.

It's a similar story in other parts of eastern Ontario — the Belleville-area Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board is also affected by a rotating ETFO education worker strike that's cancelled classes for students from junior kindergarten to Grade 8.



Have a great day!