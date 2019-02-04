Ottawa-Gatineau traffic updates for Feb. 4
Live traffic updates as they happen during the morning and afternoon commutes
Good morning commuters!
I think I'm the only person at CBC Ottawa who both watched that awful football game and still managed to come to work today.
Am I wrong? Seemed boring to me.
Anyway, your commute will not be boring at all — rather challenging, I'd imagine.
There's been freezing mist and what Environment Canada grimly refers to as "freezing fog."
I think they once toured with Screaming Trees and Smashing Pumpkins.
In fact, the commute is so grungy in some areas that decision-makers have cancelled school buses.
Basically for us locally, buses are cancelled everywhere except in Gatineau and Ottawa.
Warm up that windshield — it's crummy out.
Have a great day!
If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
