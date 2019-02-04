Good morning commuters!

I think I'm the only person at CBC Ottawa who both watched that awful football game and still managed to come to work today.

Am I wrong? Seemed boring to me.

Anyway, your commute will not be boring at all — rather challenging, I'd imagine.

There's been freezing mist and what Environment Canada grimly refers to as "freezing fog."

I think they once toured with Screaming Trees and Smashing Pumpkins.

In fact, the commute is so grungy in some areas that decision-makers have cancelled school buses.

Basically for us locally, buses are cancelled everywhere except in Gatineau and Ottawa.

Warm up that windshield — it's crummy out.

Have a great day!

