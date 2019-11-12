Ottawa's finally back to full LRT service during rush hour
Even though it's just about halfway through winter, there are good things to talk about.
Good morning commuters!
As a journalist, dodging Groundhog Day is fantastic.
The days are getting longer. Spring will come in six-and-a-half weeks.
First, there's no new construction.
Second, it's Winterlude so there's lots of cool stuff to see and do.
Third, there are a whopping 13 Confederation Line trains running today which means they should be able to stay on schedule during rush hour for the first time in two weeks.
If that's not enough for you … it's also not terribly cold.
Have a great day!
