Fewer school buses on roads, but more OC Transpo buses

Good morning commuters!

Nine trains are running on the Confederation Line today, with extra R1 and S1 buses all day because of it.

Montreal Road is closed from North River Road near the Rideau River to the Vanier Parkway because of a major fire last night.

OC Transpo routes 12 and 15 are detouring around this.

(OC Transpo)

It's another day with fewer school buses to contend with during your commute.

Among the five local boards with education worker job action, transportation is cancelled to all French and English public schools and to the McHugh Fisher Park and McHugh Brookfield programs today.

Transportation to Ottawa's English Catholic schools is unaffected.

Hog's Back truck traffic

There's a Phoenix protest happening today at Wellington and Elgin streets outside the Prime Minister's Office.

It starts around 8:30 a.m., but shouldn't affect the flow of traffic beyond being a visual distraction.

It's the fourth anniversary of the troubled Phoenix pay system, believe it or not.

A rally outside the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council building in Ottawa marked the fourth anniversary of the launch of the Phoenix pay system Feb. 28, 2020. (Frédéric Pepin/Radio-Canada)

There will be increased truck traffic in Hog's Back until Saturday evening according to Parks Canada.

Crews are taking away construction material from the fixed bridge, which is east of the swing bridge that's getting work done through to late summer.

Have a great day!