Work continues at West Hunt Club and Cedarview

Good morning, commuters!

Still cold, still February.

This winter is so persistent the chickadees have finally started eating the budget birdseed I bought. They had been pretty set about not eating at my place since I cheaped out and bought the mixed stuff instead of the straight sunflower seeds. I told them I'm not made of money, but they're birds. There's a lot they don't understand.

All this never-ending cold business is at least good news for Rideau Canal Skateway fans. The whole thing remains open for your skating pleasure. I know at least a handful of you who use it as part of your commute when available.

This week has been a busy one at the otherwise uneventful corner of westbound West Hunt Club and Cedarview. Crews have been working away at a project in the ditch, forcing the closure of the right lane. It's an annoying thing to be caught in, and continues into the first paces of the afternoon rush — wrapping around 3:30 p.m. So, avoid that if you're headed to the 416 or Bells Corners via the Greenbelt.

I got a "commuter pet peeve" from a listener who had a decidedly rotten commute this week.

She got into a collision, and here's her account of it:

"I was at a roundabout between Brian Coburn Boulevard and Renaud Road — the first car in the line waiting to enter the round about — and I don't know if the man behind me wasn't paying attention, but sure enough I heard the dreaded 'bang crunch' sound of impact.

I proceeded through the intersection, when it was safe to do so. I'm OK — the driver of the other car would have known that too, had he bothered to stop to be sure. Mornings are hectic, I understand! Perhaps you didn't sleep well, or had something personal going on that is bothering you to the core. Maybe your kids didn't behave for you, and perhaps you were running late. You might have been thinking about an exam you need to take, or deadline to meet. I am an empathetic and compassionate person. I have children too, and some mornings I am late to where I have to be.

My back bumper is damaged, and thankfully my insurance will pay for the repairs. Had you pulled over to exchange information you would have known all that. I would have examined the damage to my bumper, grabbed your information and said don't worry about it. Instead, you decided that you would drive away. Not once did you stop and we drove the same road for nearly 20 minutes afterwards."

Have a great day!

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.