Expect sloppy, but quiet commutes

Good morning commuters!

The issue with the LRT's overhead power part near St. Laurent station have been fixed, says OC Transpo, but now there are only seven trains running this morning, down from the 13 needed to keep its rush hour schedule.

On the roads, expect a sloppy but quiet commute.

Two-and-a-half centimetres of snow in Ottawa before midnight means we will not hit that 40 centimetre forecast — but it is still snowing, and should snow until late tonight, leaving up to 20 centimetres.

That's still quite a bit of snow in a day.

Highway 417 near the Pinecrest Road exit at about 8 a.m. Feb. 27, 2020. (MTO)

School buses are cancelled right across the region: in eastern Ontario, schools remain open. Over in Quebec they closed all the schools.

Lots of public servants were told yesterday to work from home today and many others who could take the option likely will.

VERY slippery conditions coming into work this morning. On unplowed roads, anything more than 70kph is dangerous (and I have a all wheel drive), Don't be the one what we get called to get out of the ditch. Slow down for these conditions. Thank You in advance. —@gatienmc

Ottawa's winter parking ban on streets for everyone who doesn't have a monthly permit is in place from 10 p,m. tonight until at least 7 a.m. tomorrow.

Have a great day!