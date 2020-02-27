Expect sloppy, but quiet commutes
School buses cancelled and the beacon went out to work from home
Good morning commuters!
The issue with the LRT's overhead power part near St. Laurent station have been fixed, says OC Transpo, but now there are only seven trains running this morning, down from the 13 needed to keep its rush hour schedule.
On the roads, expect a sloppy but quiet commute.
Two-and-a-half centimetres of snow in Ottawa before midnight means we will not hit that 40 centimetre forecast — but it is still snowing, and should snow until late tonight, leaving up to 20 centimetres.
That's still quite a bit of snow in a day.
School buses are cancelled right across the region: in eastern Ontario, schools remain open. Over in Quebec they closed all the schools.
Lots of public servants were told yesterday to work from home today and many others who could take the option likely will.
VERY slippery conditions coming into work this morning. On unplowed roads, anything more than 70kph is dangerous (and I have a all wheel drive), Don't be the one what we get called to get out of the ditch. Slow down for these conditions. Thank You in advance.—@gatienmc
Ottawa's winter parking ban on streets for everyone who doesn't have a monthly permit is in place from 10 p,m. tonight until at least 7 a.m. tomorrow.
Have a great day!
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.