Expect sloppy, but quiet commutes
School buses are cancelled and the beacon went out to work from home.

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
Roads were slushy at about 5 a.m. this morning, right as snow started to fall more heavily. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

The issue with the LRT's overhead power part near St. Laurent station have been fixed, says OC Transpo, but now there are only seven trains running this morning, down from the 13 needed to keep its rush hour schedule.

On the roads, expect a sloppy but quiet commute.

Two-and-a-half centimetres of snow in Ottawa before midnight means we will not hit that 40 centimetre forecast — but it is still snowing, and should snow until late tonight, leaving up to 20 centimetres.

That's still quite a bit of snow in a day.

Highway 417 near the Pinecrest Road exit at about 8 a.m. Feb. 27, 2020. (MTO)

School buses are cancelled right across the region: in eastern Ontario, schools remain open. Over in Quebec they closed all the schools.

Lots of public servants were told yesterday to work from home today and many others who could take the option likely will.

Ottawa's winter parking ban on streets for everyone who doesn't have a monthly permit is in place from 10 p,m. tonight until at least 7 a.m. tomorrow.

Have a great day!

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

