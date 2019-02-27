Dissatisfaction with ice-clogged streets continues

Good morning, commuters!

Ah, come on... –28 C? I hope all you Skateway fans are happy. You could have just skated on your own street.

We got a pretty awesome video of that yesterday from someone in Orléans. And I thought my street was bad. It sounds like a great many of them are.

Just a little skate down my street. <a href="https://twitter.com/ctvottawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ctvottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/Vu0oJF90DN">pic.twitter.com/Vu0oJF90DN</a> —@harrisonmkevin

I was driving through Mechanicsville yesterday, and that's just flat-out deadly. Those tight little backstreets behind Suzy Q and west of the Tom Brown. Crazy.

Yesterday afternoon I had a call from a woman named Anne in Riverside South who said her street has only been partially cleared. She was pretty upset; said it's the worst she's ever seen. Same goes for mine, which I think was caused by a poorly-timed lapse in maintenance during last month's thaw.

In addition to all the "my commute is the worst commute" submissions we've received, I'm still getting your pet peeves. Ian sent me one yesterday.

He writes: "When a two-lane street merges into one lane, some people seem to think that this is their chance to pass the line of traffic that is patiently waiting to get through an intersection by driving up on the right. This discourteous behaviour distresses me. While there have always been one or two drivers who have used this opportunity to show their true and ugly colours, it seems to have become not only tolerated, but a conventionally accepted practice. When and why have drivers stopped being courteous to help each other? Aren't we all trying to get to work or home safely? Why do some people think they are more important than the rest of us?"

I think he's writing about a tricky subject — zipper merging. The problem is, this courteous and efficient practice gets ruined when people try to get ahead of multiple vehicles, rather than just slip into the next space. I just let them go. The farther they are from me, the better. Let them have that 15 seconds they saved. Maybe they'll use it to fold a map or pet a donkey.

Have a great day!

