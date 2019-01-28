Skip to Main Content
2, maybe 3 commutes will be seriously slowed by storm
February: In like a lion, out like a snow leopard.

School buses cancelled today in the Kingston area

Doug Hempstead · CBC ·
Ottawa could get the most snow in a single storm since mid-February 2016, when more than 51 centimetres fell in a day. (CBC)

Good morning commuters!

February: In like a lion, out like a snow leopard.

Ottawa could see up to 40 centimetres of snow starting this afternoon, significantly tying up two, maybe three commutes.

School buses have been cancelled for both English and French boards in the Kingston area, where there's a freezing rain warning.

They're running elsewhere. In fact, the mechanisms in Renfrew County even took to Twitter early this morning to say go to school, it will be worse tomorrow.

Maybe so, but the snow should start picking up here in Ottawa by the start of the afternoon rush.

And basically never stop.

We had a good go.

Forecasters are asking people to consider avoiding non-essential travel, while police remind drivers to be prepared.

My snow shovel is kaput. It's a snow crescent. It's done.

So actually it's better that we're supposed to get a serious dump of snow, because the shovel is slightly more effective when there's depth.

None of that here, I know.

Have a great day!

About the Author

Doug Hempstead

CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist

Doug Hempstead is CBC Ottawa's traffic specialist and can be heard on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning and All In A Day. Sometimes, he even sleeps. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, he is a musician and family man - married with two daughters. Doug is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years experience in the region covering all types of news. He welcomes your input on traffic issues and can be called directly while the shows are airing at 613-288-6900. Tweet him at @cbcotttraffic or @DougHempstead. His e-mail is doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

