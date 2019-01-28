2, maybe 3 commutes will be seriously slowed by storm

Good morning commuters!

February: In like a lion, out like a snow leopard.

Ottawa could see up to 40 centimetres of snow starting this afternoon, significantly tying up two, maybe three commutes.

School buses have been cancelled for both English and French boards in the Kingston area, where there's a freezing rain warning.

They're running elsewhere. In fact, the mechanisms in Renfrew County even took to Twitter early this morning to say go to school, it will be worse tomorrow.

Maybe so, but the snow should start picking up here in Ottawa by the start of the afternoon rush.

The calm b4 the storm. Our snowpack has shrunk from 49cm on the 10th, to under 14cm now...<br>But that will change. Here is the timeline<br>10:30am-4pm flurries or light snow.<br>4pm-9pm light snow<br>9pm-9am Thurs. snow at times heavy. Windy<br>9am-3pm snow<br>3pm-11pm flurries<br>Totals 20-40cm <a href="https://t.co/lM8TRFkRqi">pic.twitter.com/lM8TRFkRqi</a> —@BlacksWeather

And basically never stop.

We had a good go.

Forecasters are asking people to consider avoiding non-essential travel, while police remind drivers to be prepared.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SeeSnowGoSlow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SeeSnowGoSlow</a>! Be prepared for changing driving conditions, especially later in the day. Lights on, clear off your vehicle and leave extra following distance. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DriveSafe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DriveSafe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SlowDown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SlowDown</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OPP_COMM_ER?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OPP_COMM_ER</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> ^bd <a href="https://t.co/MDhAgqqSWc">pic.twitter.com/MDhAgqqSWc</a> —@OPP_ER

My snow shovel is kaput. It's a snow crescent. It's done.

So actually it's better that we're supposed to get a serious dump of snow, because the shovel is slightly more effective when there's depth.

None of that here, I know.

Have a great day!