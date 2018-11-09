Your stories of do-it-yourself quick vehicle fixes

Good morning commuters!

There are no protests planned today similar to yesterday's that moved around the downtown core most of the day.

It should be much easier getting around and through Centretown.

Yesterday I shared a story from a listener about how they improvised a fix for a windshield washer reservoir full of water by adding the contents of a bottle of raspberry vodka — with effective, if hilariously fragrant results.

I asked you for more tales of do-it-yourself auto fixes (that we are in no way suggesting other people try).

You didn't disappoint. Here's a bunch:

"I live about 45 minutes outside of Ottawa and commute daily, so my vehicle is covered with bugs all summer.

I heard somewhere that if you mix water and vinegar as a summer washer fluid it helps to clear the glass of all the bug splatter.

I don't recall if it actually worked or not. The problem was every time I tried to clean the window I ended up with a huge craving for french fries wondering where the closest chip truck was.

After a few days I just couldn't take it anymore and changed back to the commercial version." — Bryan

Fool people into thinking your vehicle is a chip truck! (Credit: iStock/Getty Images)

"My father had a elderly Dodge Duster in about 1981 or '82. The turn signals were unreliable. (I failed my first driver's test in that car because of that).

Eventually, he replaced the turn signal control arm with a pair of switches on a piece of board stuck out from the wheel.

One was left, one was right, and I don't remember if four-way was even possible." — Henry

"When my brothers and I were teenagers in the 80's we drove an old red Hyundai Excel. It was really like a bucket of bolts.

One time our parents went on vacation and we were left on our own. Some sort of exhaust pipe or other random part from under the middle of the car broke free and was hanging down, practically dragging on the ground.

Of course we wouldn't have been able to fix it or afford to take it to a garage to repair it, so we did the next best thing!

We took a long yellow nylon rope, threw it under the car and the hanging mystery car part, opened both the passenger and driver doors, drew up both ends of the rope into the car and tied a big huge knot right near the manual gear shift!

Taadaa, easy fix to "hold" up the pipe! " — Sarah

"An old farmer gave a tip about fixing a leaky radiator.

Carefully pop the radiator cap with a rag and crack an egg into the opening. This would boil the egg and plug the holes.

It lasted for about 50 kilometres, and then you would repeat the procedure. I spent the whole summer rolling around with dozens of eggs and jugs of water in the back seat." — Nowell

A representation of Nowell's radiator repair kit.

"In the winter of 69/70 I was an 18-year-old living on a Canadian military base in Germany. I went on a ski trip with my parents and two younger brothers in my father's prized 1966 Mercedes 250SL.

On the way home, somewhere in a snowstorm in the Black Forest, we ran out of window washing fluid (my ex mother-in-law would call it 'squirt squirt').

Ever the resourceful fellow, my father pulled over and managed to pee into the reservoir. I offered to add my own contribution but instead was told that he had enough to do the job.

I do not remember much of the rest of the trip but at least it was with a relatively clean windshield." — Steve

"My mom had an 80s Dodge Diplomat. One of the defrost leads on the back window was off so I tried to "solder" it back on — in the middle of winter.

It didn't work.

That night I hopped in the car to go out and slammed the car door — and the back window shattered into a million pieces." — Gerry

"Around five years ago, I used to drive a beat up 2001 Toyota Camry that had a bad power steering fluid leak that I had no intention of fixing. If I filled the reservoir, it would all leak out after about 30 minutes of driving.

After spending what felt like, and probably was, hundreds of dollars in power steering fluid I had the bright idea of using vegetable oil.

So I searched the flyers and stocked up on the five-litre jugs of vegetable oil that would go on sale at each grocery store.

I ran vegetable oil in the car for about 6 months before a really cold day in December froze the leftover oil in the power steering pump solid and the pump gave out upon starting the car. " — Gordon

"Summer. It was dark on the 401. The bugs were hitting the windshield and I couldn't see. I ran out of washer fluid.

I pulled over and the only liquid I had was apple juice. I was young. Not knowing any better, I filled the washer container with apple juice.

As you can imagine the bugs now stuck to the windshield and made matters worse.

Luckily I found a gas station a few more miles than I had hoped for down the road. Lesson learned." — Leo