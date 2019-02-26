I'm pretty much done with February

Good morning commuters.

All I can manage today is short phrases.

Uncle.

White flag.

We give up.

Cease.

Enough already.

Surrender.

Fold.

Cave.

February really and truly is the longest month (don't @ me with facts about the calendar).

Stupid February.

Seriously. This needs to end.

It's cold, so keep bundling up.

The sidewalks are intermittent disaster zones, so keep your hands out of your pockets for balance and fall protection.

Gas has gone up in price.

All your friends are somewhere warm.

Mark Stone was traded.

And now you'll have to put up with me on television as well as radio for a little bit.

Show <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcotttraffic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcotttraffic</a> the streets of Ottawa through your eyes, tell us why you might have the region's worst commute <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/JGojs5198T">https://t.co/JGojs5198T</a><a href="https://twitter.com/cbcallinaday?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcallinaday</a> <a href="https://t.co/rG3LeKsrgy">pic.twitter.com/rG3LeKsrgy</a> —@matthewkupfer

It's all unravelling.

… Have a great day.

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to Doug at​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.