Many streets and sidewalks are still slick

Good morning commuters!

Did you sharpen your skates?

You might be better off with a pair of those today than any other mode of transportation.

The secondary routes are pretty slippery in places after getting hours of rain and freezing rain yesterday, followed by overnight high winds and a drop in temperature.

It's not cold enough that all the puddles are frozen solid — and there's heaps of those — but the wind and cold has made many slick spots.

Sidewalks are awful in places — there were already people walking on the road at 5 a.m.

Expect bus delays and possible issues at the airport as a result of all this.

I'm not seeing any school bus cancellations, though.

Do take note that if you actually have been skating to work on the Canal, it's temporarily closed because of the warm weekend weather.

Bridlewood headaches

I routinely get your emails about traffic and commuter woes.

Over the weekend Tirza sent me a thorough one about her Kanata neighbourhood, specifically the Stonehaven Drive and Sawyer Way intersection in Bridlewood.

She writes:



"This intersection has been a problem for many years, but lately it is a lot worse since development has been finished on Summitview Drive.

Cars drive from all directions making it an ordeal trying to turn left from Sawyer Way at rush hour.

Pedestrians have also a hard time crossing to catch the bus. There have been collisions and close calls.

The neighbours have voiced their concerns with the area councillor and handed over a petition with more than 800 signatures calling for a four way stop or a traffic light, but nothing has been done about it.

These traffic circles keep the traffic flowing hence we will always have traffic at the Stonehaven/Sawyer intersection and the real problem will not be addressed.

It is unbelievable how badly the Bridlewood area was designed!

Unfortunately the whole traffic situation in Bridlewood is a mess, the streets were badly designed with some having only one exit.

Roads are in bad shape, traffic is terrible and they keep on building houses without first implementing the proper infrastructure."



