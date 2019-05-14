Hog's Back Bridge closure extended until end of August

Good morning commuters!

I expect traffic to be lighter today — it's Friday and I imagine a lot of people probably already have their skis waxed.

Secondly, there's a province-wide teacher strike today, so students and school buses have the day off and parent traffic patterns may be different.

There is some bad news, which you may have already heard — it's about the Hog's Back Bridge.

The NCC announced yesterday that rehabilitation work will take an extra three months.

"Although work is progressing well, challenges during the procurement and construction process will require the Hog's Back Swing Bridge to be closed an additional three months until August 28, 2020," it said.

"The NCC regrets the impact that this extended closure will have on the public."

Current detours will remain in effect. Pedestrian and cyclist access will continue as is and Rideau Canal navigation will not be interrupted.

The Heron Road and Prince of Wales Drive intersection was modified to take extra traffic due to vehicles having to avoid Hog's Back Road while the swing bridge is repaired. (NCC)

The news release did not mention what impact, if any, this will have on plans to work on the bridge and dam slightly east (we're asking Parks Canada today about this).

This Hog's Back project will now overlap more with the closure of the Trillium Line in May.

Have a great day!